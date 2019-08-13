Does Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. (BIT:BFF) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A.'s (BIT:BFF) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Banca Farmafactoring has a P/E ratio of 8.2, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €8.2 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Banca Farmafactoring

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Banca Farmafactoring:

P/E of 8.2 = €4.44 ÷ €0.54 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Banca Farmafactoring's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.2) for companies in the diversified financial industry is higher than Banca Farmafactoring's P/E.

BIT:BFF Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 13th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Banca Farmafactoring will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Banca Farmafactoring saw earnings per share decrease by 3.6% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Banca Farmafactoring's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Banca Farmafactoring has net debt worth 77% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Banca Farmafactoring's P/E Ratio

Banca Farmafactoring has a P/E of 8.2. That's below the average in the IT market, which is 15.4. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.