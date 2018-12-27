What Does Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.’s (BIT:BMED) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.’s (BIT:BMED) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Banca Mediolanum’s P/E ratio is 10.04. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Banca Mediolanum:

P/E of 10.04 = €5.1 ÷ €0.51 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Banca Mediolanum had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 5.4%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.6% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

How Does Banca Mediolanum’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Banca Mediolanum has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the diversified financial industry, which is 9.6.

BIT:BMED PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18 More

Banca Mediolanum’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Banca Mediolanum’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Banca Mediolanum’s net debt is considerable, at 166% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Banca Mediolanum’s P/E Ratio

Banca Mediolanum trades on a P/E ratio of 10, which is below the IT market average of 14.2. The meaningful debt load is probably contributing to low expectations, even though it has improved earnings recently.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.