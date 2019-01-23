Does Banco Products (India) Limited’s (NSE:BANCOINDIA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Banco Products (India) Limited’s (NSE:BANCOINDIA) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Banco Products (India) has a price to earnings ratio of 10.06, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹10.06 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Banco Products (India)’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Banco Products (India):

P/E of 10.06 = ₹174.85 ÷ ₹17.38 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Banco Products (India) grew EPS by a whopping 44% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.5%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Banco Products (India)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Banco Products (India) has a lower P/E than the average (16.9) in the auto components industry classification.

Banco Products (India)’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Banco Products (India)’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Banco Products (India) holds net cash of ₹1.1b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Banco Products (India)’s P/E Ratio

Banco Products (India)’s P/E is 10.1 which is below average (16.7) in the IN market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.