Does The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s (HKG:23) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

David Li has been the CEO of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (HKG:23) since 1981. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does David Li’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Bank of East Asia, Limited has a market capitalization of HK$79b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$47m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$11m. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over HK$63b, we found that their median CEO compensation was HK$5.5m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren’t that many of them.

It would therefore appear that The Bank of East Asia, Limited pays David Li more than the median CEO remuneration at large companies, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bank of East Asia has changed from year to year.

Is The Bank of East Asia, Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, The Bank of East Asia, Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 3.3% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 32% over the last year.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. In conclusion we can’t form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it’s one worth watching. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has The Bank of East Asia, Limited Been A Good Investment?

The Bank of East Asia, Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 30% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at The Bank of East Asia, Limited with the amount paid at other large companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we’re not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Bank of East Asia (free visualization of insider trades).

