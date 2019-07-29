Does Bannari Amman Sugars (NSE:BANARISUG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (NSE:BANARISUG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
What Is Bannari Amman Sugars's Net Debt?
As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Bannari Amman Sugars had ₹7.37b of debt, up from ₹5.34b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.
How Strong Is Bannari Amman Sugars's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bannari Amman Sugars had liabilities of ₹7.51b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.56b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹41.8m and ₹1.35b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹8.67b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
This deficit isn't so bad because Bannari Amman Sugars is worth ₹17.8b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Bannari Amman Sugars's debt is only 4.0 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.9 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Bannari Amman Sugars saw its EBIT drop by 19% over the last twelve months. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Bannari Amman Sugars will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bannari Amman Sugars actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.
Our View
Bannari Amman Sugars's EBIT growth rate and net debt to EBITDA definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Bannari Amman Sugars's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Bannari Amman Sugars, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.
