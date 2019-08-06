Does Bar Pacific Group Holdings (HKG:8432) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Bar Pacific Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8432) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Bar Pacific Group Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Bar Pacific Group Holdings had HK$783.0k of debt at March 2019, down from HK$1.08m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$50.3m in cash, so it actually has HK$49.5m net cash.

A Look At Bar Pacific Group Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bar Pacific Group Holdings had liabilities of HK$8.52m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$477.0k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$50.3m as well as receivables valued at HK$1.01m due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$42.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Bar Pacific Group Holdings's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Bar Pacific Group Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Bar Pacific Group Holdings grew its EBIT by 31% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Bar Pacific Group Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Bar Pacific Group Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Bar Pacific Group Holdings burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Bar Pacific Group Holdings has HK$49m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 31% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Bar Pacific Group Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if Bar Pacific Group Holdings insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.