How Does Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

If you own shares in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What BNED's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Barnes & Noble Education, we see it has a five year beta of 1.69. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Barnes & Noble Education shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Barnes & Noble Education's revenue and earnings in the image below.

How does BNED's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$186m, Barnes & Noble Education is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

Since Barnes & Noble Education tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether BNED is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Barnes & Noble Education’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

