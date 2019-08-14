Does BasicNet S.p.A. (BIT:BAN) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching BasicNet S.p.A. (BIT:BAN) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What BAN's beta value tells investors

Looking at the last five years, BasicNet has a beta of 1.3. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that BasicNet shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see BasicNet's revenue and earnings in the image below.

BIT:BAN Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

How does BAN's size impact its beta?

BasicNet is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of €232m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since BasicNet tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether BAN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as BasicNet’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

