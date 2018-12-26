Does Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Beach Energy Limited’s (ASX:BPT) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Beach Energy has a price to earnings ratio of 14.36, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Beach Energy:

P/E of 14.36 = A$1.32 ÷ A$0.092 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Beach Energy’s earnings per share fell by 56% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 4.6% over the last 5 years.

How Does Beach Energy’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.3) for companies in the oil and gas industry is higher than Beach Energy’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Beach Energy shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Beach Energy, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Beach Energy’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 21% of Beach Energy’s market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Beach Energy’s P/E Ratio

Beach Energy’s P/E is 14.4 which is about average (14.3) in the AU market. Given it has some debt, but didn’t grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.