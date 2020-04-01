How Does On the Beach Group's (LON:OTB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) shares are down a considerable 26% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 48% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does On the Beach Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

On the Beach Group's P/E is 18.49. As you can see below On the Beach Group has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the online retail industry, which is 17.8.

That indicates that the market expects On the Beach Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if On the Beach Group actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

On the Beach Group saw earnings per share decrease by 28% last year. But EPS is up 2.7% over the last 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does On the Beach Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of UK£55m, On the Beach Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 19% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On On the Beach Group's P/E Ratio

On the Beach Group trades on a P/E ratio of 18.5, which is above its market average of 12.8. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! Given On the Beach Group's P/E ratio has declined from 24.9 to 18.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.