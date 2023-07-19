What does the ‘bed rotting’ trend mean on TikTok?

Many TikTokers have jumped on a trend of lying in bed all day in the name of self-care, but they could be potentially harming their mental health in the process.

This form of self-care, called “bed rotting,” is one of the newest trends on TikTok. When people engage in it, they decide to stay in bed all day and cycle through sleep, watching TV, scrolling on their phones or other fairly immobile activities. People can decide to bed-rot as soon as they wake up, or they can prepare to do it by grabbing all the food and water needed for the day.

So far, the hashtag #bedrotting has over 9 million views and counting, with more users filming themselves participating in the trend every day.

“Younger generations are really embracing this concept of soft living,” a woman says in a TikTok post for mouth tape company Dryft Sleep (@dryftsleep).

“I do it all the time. I don’t like people. I enjoy being alone and comfortable,” replied @whatchatoofaas.

While plenty of people have posted about their enjoyment of bed rotting, another group of people have shared that they don’t feel the same level of elation.

“Pov: you’ve been bedrotting all weekend missing out on life again,” wrote @imandreximus.

The latter of these emotions is something that experts are worried can become a problem for a bed rotter’s mental health.

“Bed rotting can show you an example of what it looks like when someone is in a severe depressive episode,” Ashley Peña, a licensed clinical social worker and the executive director of telehealth-based mental health support Mission Connection told In The Know by Yahoo. “Bed rotting can increase and encourage isolation, impaired sleeping patterns, lack of human connection and disconnection to in-person experiences, which can influence a lack of mindfulness/awareness and disconnection to reality.”

Also, Peña said that doing things in moderation is key, as even over-exercising can be a sign of negative feelings. According to her, people should participate in activities that aren’t overstimulating or are in different settings in order to combat or recover from negative feelings around bed rotting.

