How Does Begbies Traynor Group's (LON:BEG) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 44% gain, recovering from prior weakness. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 52%.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Begbies Traynor Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 29.27 that there is some investor optimism about Begbies Traynor Group. The image below shows that Begbies Traynor Group has a higher P/E than the average (18.6) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

Begbies Traynor Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Begbies Traynor Group grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 239% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 80% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Begbies Traynor Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Begbies Traynor Group has net debt worth just 1.9% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Begbies Traynor Group's P/E Ratio

Begbies Traynor Group's P/E is 29.3 which is above average (13.5) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Begbies Traynor Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.3 to 29.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.