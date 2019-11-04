Does Beijer Alma (STO:BEIA B) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Beijer Alma AB (publ) (STO:BEIA B) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Beijer Alma Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Beijer Alma had kr1.10b of debt, an increase on kr888.2m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr242.3m, its net debt is less, at about kr854.2m.

How Healthy Is Beijer Alma's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Beijer Alma had liabilities of kr1.55b due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr738.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr242.3m as well as receivables valued at kr1.03b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr1.01b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Beijer Alma shares are worth a total of kr7.51b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Beijer Alma's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Beijer Alma saw its EBIT drop by 4.6% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Beijer Alma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.