Does Beijing Enterprises Water Group (HKG:371) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (HKG:371) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Beijing Enterprises Water Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Beijing Enterprises Water Group had HK$55.8b of debt, up from HK$44.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has HK$12.9b in cash leading to net debt of about HK$42.9b.

SEHK:371 Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At Beijing Enterprises Water Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Beijing Enterprises Water Group had liabilities of HK$36.5b falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$52.1b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$12.9b as well as receivables valued at HK$10.5b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$65.2b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the HK$41.6b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Beijing Enterprises Water Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5, it's fair to say Beijing Enterprises Water Group does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 4.5 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Importantly, Beijing Enterprises Water Group grew its EBIT by 38% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Beijing Enterprises Water Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.