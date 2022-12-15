Does Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Bel Fuse's Improving Profits

In the last three years Bel Fuse's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Bel Fuse's EPS catapulted from US$1.65 to US$3.74, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 127%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Bel Fuse shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.3% to 9.5% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Bel Fuse Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One shining light for Bel Fuse is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Indeed, company insider Christopher Bennett has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of US$1.0m at an average price of about US$31.95. Big insider buys like that are a rarity and should prompt discussion on the merits of the business.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Bel Fuse insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$22m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 5.3% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Daniel Bernstein is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bel Fuse with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.8m.

The CEO of Bel Fuse only received US$702k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Bel Fuse Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Bel Fuse's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Bel Fuse belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bel Fuse you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

