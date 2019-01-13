Does Bell Food Group AG’s (VTX:BELL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Bell Food Group AG’s (VTX:BELL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Bell Food Group’s P/E ratio is 12.78. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying CHF12.78 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bell Food Group:

P/E of 12.78 = CHF318.5 ÷ CHF24.93 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bell Food Group maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 6.7%.

How Does Bell Food Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Bell Food Group has a lower P/E than the average (20.3) P/E for companies in the food industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Bell Food Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Bell Food Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Bell Food Group’s net debt is 36% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Bell Food Group’s P/E Ratio

Bell Food Group trades on a P/E ratio of 12.8, which is below the CH market average of 18.1. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it’s likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.