Does Bellway (LON:BWY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bellway Carry?

As you can see below, Bellway had UK£5.03m of debt at January 2020, down from UK£60.0m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£24.6m in cash, so it actually has UK£19.6m net cash.

How Strong Is Bellway's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bellway had liabilities of UK£717.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£97.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had UK£24.6m in cash and UK£158.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£632.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Bellway has a market capitalization of UK£3.16b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Bellway boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Bellway saw its EBIT drop by 3.9% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bellway's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Bellway has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Bellway recorded free cash flow of 36% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

Although Bellway's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£19.6m. So we are not troubled with Bellway's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bellway you should know about.