Does Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Belvoir Group (LON:BLV). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Belvoir Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Belvoir Group grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Belvoir Group has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 21% to UK£31m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Belvoir Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£66m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Belvoir Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Belvoir Group insiders spent UK£42k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman, Jonathan Di-Stefano, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£23k for shares at about UK£2.25 each.

Does Belvoir Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Belvoir Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Belvoir Group certainly can. The eye-catcher here is the reecnt insider share acquisitions which are undoubtedly enough to entice some investors to keep watch for the future. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Belvoir Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

