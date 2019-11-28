Does Bergman & Beving AB (publ) (STO:BERG B) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Bergman & Beving AB (publ)'s (STO:BERG B) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Bergman & Beving's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 14.26. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bergman & Beving:

P/E of 14.26 = SEK79.70 ÷ SEK5.59 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SEK1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Bergman & Beving Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Bergman & Beving has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the trade distributors industry average (15.0).

OM:BERG B Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 28th 2019 More

Bergman & Beving's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Bergman & Beving shrunk earnings per share by 8.6% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Bergman & Beving's P/E?

Net debt is 28% of Bergman & Beving's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Bergman & Beving's P/E Ratio

Bergman & Beving trades on a P/E ratio of 14.3, which is below the SE market average of 18.5. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.