In 2002, Art Bergstrom, pictured, and other family members donated the Purple Heart earned by John A.E. "Earl" Bergstrom to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On Dec. 6, Austin Answered mulled proposals to rename the Austin airport after major historical figures, such as LBJ or Willie Nelson.

Readers responded by endorsing for their favorite candidates, or by insisting that city leaders leave Austin-Bergstrom International Airport well enough alone.

This week's Austin Answered question: What does the Bergstrom family think about ideas to change Austin airport name?

Anne Bergstrom Hunt, a cousin of Capt. John A. E. "Earl" Bergstrom, who was killed at Clark Field in the Philippines three days after Pearl Harbor, shared her family's feelings.

"I was truthfully gutted when I read your article about the possible renaming of ABIA after LBJ," Hunt writes. "Had not seen this news before your mention, but other family had.

"I’m writing to tell you that this idea is very devastating to the Bergstrom family and the Old Austin community. We hosted 44 of the Bergstrom clan at our home in Austin for Thanksgiving, and we have a lot of reasons why we think Earl should not be forgotten.

"I’ve mentioned this to others in the community and the resounding question is why?

"To us, not only was he family, but he represents the ordinary citizen.

"He was a native Austinite, a son of immigrants, a beloved brother, a well-remembered cousin, and a respected member of the business community when he was killed at Clark Field.

"Most of all, what I grew up knowing was that he was my father’s older, big brother mentor. Earl’s father John, my great-grandfather, Swan, and their other brother Carl, immigrated to Austin as young men from Jönköping, Sweden in the 1870s. They all eventually bought neighboring land to farm just east of Austin.

"Earl’s mother Mabel — née Peterson — died when he was 5, so his father moved with Earl and 3-year-old-daughter, Evelyn, to Austin to be raised there with Earl's grandmother living just next door. Earl’s house still stands at 603 W. 17th St and is now a law office.

"My father used to deliver milk in town from their dairy farm, and change clothes at Earl’s house before going to Austin High School, and then University of Texas.

"Swan’s farm still stands across the road on Hog Eye Road across from Community First Village, and Carl’s farmhouse and barn is just a stone's throw away across Decker Lane — managed by Erin and Skip Connett at Green Gates Farm.

"All due respect to former President Johnson, but we feel that having Johnson City named after his family, Johnson Space Center in Houston, numerous streets, a freeway in Dallas, a library, etc., is enough.

"Are we losing sight of honoring the common man who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life for his country?"

