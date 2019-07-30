Does Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BDT) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:BDT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Bertrandt has a P/E ratio of 13.61. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €13.61 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bertrandt:

P/E of 13.61 = €62.7 ÷ €4.61 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Bertrandt Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Bertrandt has a lower P/E than the average (17.9) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

Bertrandt's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Bertrandt, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Bertrandt saw earnings per share improve by -7.9% last year. But earnings per share are down 4.8% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Bertrandt's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Bertrandt holds net cash of €42m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Bertrandt's P/E Ratio

Bertrandt's P/E is 13.6 which is below average (20) in the DE market. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.