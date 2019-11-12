How Does Bertrandt's (ETR:BDT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 10% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 30% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Bertrandt Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 11.82 that sentiment around Bertrandt isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Bertrandt has a lower P/E than the average (19.0) in the professional services industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Bertrandt shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Bertrandt shrunk earnings per share by 5.3% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.3% per year over the last five years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Bertrandt's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Bertrandt has net cash of €45m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Bertrandt's P/E Ratio

Bertrandt's P/E is 11.8 which is below average (20.0) in the DE market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Bertrandt recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.1 to 11.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.