Does Best Pacific International Holdings Limited's (HKG:2111) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Measuring Best Pacific International Holdings Limited's (SEHK:2111) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess 2111's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did 2111 beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

2111's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of HK$300m has jumped 12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 2.2%, indicating the rate at which 2111 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see if it is merely due to an industry uplift, or if Best Pacific International Holdings has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Best Pacific International Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.0% exceeds the HK Luxury industry of 5.1%, indicating Best Pacific International Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Best Pacific International Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 21% to 11%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 40% to 83% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Best Pacific International Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Recent positive growth doesn’t necessarily mean it’s onwards and upwards for the company. You should continue to research Best Pacific International Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

