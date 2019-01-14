How Does BExcellent Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1775) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. BExcellent Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1775) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 6.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at BExcellent Group Holdings in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does BExcellent Group Holdings fit our criteria?

BExcellent Group Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 44%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider BExcellent Group Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 1775 one as a stable dividend player.

Compared to its peers, BExcellent Group Holdings generates a yield of 6.0%, which is high for Consumer Services stocks.

Taking all the above into account, BExcellent Group Holdings is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant factors you should further research:

