Does Bharat Bijlee Limited (NSE:BBL) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Bharat Bijlee Limited's (NSE:BBL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Bharat Bijlee's P/E ratio is 12.08. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹12.08 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bharat Bijlee:

P/E of 12.08 = ₹856.85 ÷ ₹70.95 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Bharat Bijlee Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Bharat Bijlee has a lower P/E than the average (13.1) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

NSEI:BBL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Bharat Bijlee will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bharat Bijlee saw earnings per share decrease by 48% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 35% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Bharat Bijlee's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Bharat Bijlee's net debt equates to 37% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Bharat Bijlee's P/E Ratio

Bharat Bijlee's P/E is 12.1 which is below average (13.4) in the IN market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.