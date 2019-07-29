What Does Bilendi SA's (EPA:ALBLD) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Bilendi SA's (EPA:ALBLD) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Bilendi has a price to earnings ratio of 19.86, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €19.86 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Bilendi:

P/E of 19.86 = €9.84 ÷ €0.50 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Bilendi's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Bilendi has a higher P/E than the average company (14.5) in the media industry.

ENXTPA:ALBLD Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 29th 2019 More

Bilendi's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bilendi's earnings per share fell by 7.8% in the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Bilendi's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Bilendi holds net cash of €2.4m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Bilendi's P/E Ratio

Bilendi has a P/E of 19.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.5. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

