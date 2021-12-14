Does Biotin Shampoo Actually Work?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Independent
‘What the hell is this?’: Golf course employee shares bizarre tip she got from customer
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
- Business Insider
Fox News reporter brings up 'half-million-dollar Christmas-tree' fire in White House briefing, asks Psaki whether suspect's release is 'good governing'
The suspect in the Fox News Christmas-tree fire was released without bail last week because his misdemeanor charges are exempt under NY's bail reform.
- The Independent
Zendaya wears ‘spider dress’ for Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere
Actor walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland
- Hoops Hype
Lakers have internal discussions on Russell Westbrook trade scenarios
The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn't blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving ...
- The Daily Beast
Old Man Trump Is Looking Weaker and Weaker—Sad!
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIs Donald Trump starting to lose his grip on the Republican Party?National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar recently listed a few data points that suggest that his glow may be fading. First, Trump’s endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, was forced to drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Second, Trump’s endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, is losing ground to a younger candidate named Katie Britt. Third, the much-hyped Trump-Bill O
- NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady takes issue with Tony Romo's analysis during Buccaneers-Bills game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
- Kansas City Star
Why Chiefs coaches Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy didn’t go home after KC’s win vs. Raiders
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
- Oxygen
Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Duggar Arrested On Child Endangerment Charge
Just one day after disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, news broke that his sister Jana Duggar was recently arrested on a child endangerment charge. Jana Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty in late September to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Arkansas court records obtained by NBC News. A trial by judge regarding the Sept. 9 incident for which Jana is charged is scheduled for Jan. 10. Details of the case are sealed, acc
- InStyle
Hilary Duff Just Posed Topless on Instagram
She blessed our feeds from her bathtub.
- Entertainment Weekly
Jeff Probst on Survivor 's first immediate winner reveal in 21 years
Due to COVID, Survivor will reveal the season 41 winner on location for the first time since season 1
- NBC Sports BayArea
Warriors' Gary Payton II hilariously apologizes for spilling fan's beer
Gary Payton II, a man of the people.
- The Independent
F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘too nice’ to beat ‘arrogant’ Max Verstappen, says former team owner
Follow all the latest news and reaction after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 world title victory
- LA Times
'Toxic atmosphere of hatred.' USC faculty outraged over response to student's tweets
More than 60 faculty members at USC recently signed an open letter urging officials to rebuke a student for tweets she sent earlier in the year.
- The Independent
Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
- INSIDER
I'm a travel writer who's been to all 50 states. Here are the 12 best ones to visit.
I've been all over the United States. Here are some of the best states everyone should visit, from the Midwest to the South and Michigan to Hawaii.
- Atlanta Black Star
Pennsylvania Man Who Planted Explosives After BLM Protest Sentenced to Probation, Thanks to Judge Who Was Convinced ‘He Had a Breakdown’
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
- NBC Sports BayArea
Jordan Poole's hilarious reaction to Kevon Looney's game-winning layup
Jordan Poole was in awe after Kevon Looney's game-winning layup.
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Taunts Cousin Don Jr. Over Jan. 6 Texts To Meadows Instead Of His Dad
Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.
- Patriots Wire
8 moves that led to Bill Belichick’s outrageously fast rebuild of the Patriots
Bill Belichick has been absolutely sensational in rebuilding this team.
- Associated Press
NASCAR champion Larson among many conflicted by F1 finish
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson's first Formula One race was the season finale and he is as conflicted as anyone over the controversial ending of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Funny, Larson was wondering how he could get into Formula One.