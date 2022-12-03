Does BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Provide a Long-Term Opportunity?

Ariel Investment, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a loss of -7.47%, underperforming the Russell 2500 Value Index, which returned a loss of -4.50%, and the Russell 2500 Index, which returned a -2.82% loss. Inflation concerns, Russia-Ukraine tension, energy price, and Federal Reserve’s aggressive actions impacted the investors’ confidence in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Ariel Investment highlighted stocks like BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is a financial holding company. On December 1, 2022, BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock closed at $103.89 per share. One-month return of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) was -2.00% and its shares gained 0.04% of their value over the last 52 weeks. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has a market capitalization of $6.987 billion.

Ariel Investment made the following comment about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Regional banking services provider BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) also traded higher, as reflation themes in the marketplace raised interest rate expectations, boosting positive net-interest-margin trends. Additionally, the company continued to report solid loan growth along with tight expense controls, providing a tailwind for shares. Looking ahead, we believe BOKF’s strong underwriting standards, diversified business model (which includes banking and fee service businesses), and experienced management team continue to present a long-term opportunity."

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) at the end of the third quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter.

