Does Bonjour Holdings Limited's (HKG:653) CEO Pay Matter?

The CEO of Bonjour Holdings Limited (HKG:653) is Wilson IP. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Wilson IP's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Bonjour Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$389m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$4.5m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$2.9m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 90% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 10% of the pie. Bonjour Holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

As you can see, Wilson IP is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Bonjour Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bonjour Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Bonjour Holdings Limited Growing?

Bonjour Holdings Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 13% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 19% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bonjour Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 72% over three years, many shareholders in Bonjour Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Bonjour Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering positive per-share earnings movement, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. On another note, Bonjour Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.