Does Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching Bossard Holding AG (VTX:BOSN) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What BOSN's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.41, we can surmise that the Bossard Holding share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Bossard Holding shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Bossard Holding's revenue and earnings in the image below.

SWX:BOSN Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

How does BOSN's size impact its beta?

Bossard Holding is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of CHF1.0b, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. It has a relatively high beta, which is not unusual among small-cap stocks. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a smaller company, actively traded small-cap stocks often have a higher beta that a similar large-cap stock.

What this means for you:

Since Bossard Holding has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether BOSN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Bossard Holding’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

