How Does Bravida Holding's (STO:BRAV) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Bravida Holding (STO:BRAV) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 39% in the last month alone, although it is still down 17% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 11% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Bravida Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Bravida Holding's P/E of 16.86 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.4) for companies in the commercial services industry is lower than Bravida Holding's P/E.

That means that the market expects Bravida Holding will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Bravida Holding saw earnings per share decrease by 7.5% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 22% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Bravida Holding's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 6.9% of Bravida Holding's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Bravida Holding's P/E Ratio

Bravida Holding's P/E is 16.9 which is about average (15.7) in the SE market. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Bravida Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.2 back then to 16.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.