What Does Brembo S.p.A.'s (BIT:BRE) Share Price Indicate?

Brembo S.p.A. (BIT:BRE), which is in the auto components business, and is based in Italy, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the BIT, rising to highs of €11.74 and falling to the lows of €9.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brembo's current trading price of €9.08 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brembo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Brembo

What's the opportunity in Brembo?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Brembo’s ratio of 12.92x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Brembo today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Brembo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Brembo?

BIT:BRE Past and Future Earnings, August 4th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Brembo, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BRE’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BRE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Brembo. You can find everything you need to know about Brembo in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Brembo, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.