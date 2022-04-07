Does Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Breville Group (ASX:BRG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Breville Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Breville Group has grown EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Breville Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to AU$1.4b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Breville Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Breville Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Breville Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have AU$45m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Breville Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Breville Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Breville Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Although Breville Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

