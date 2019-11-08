Does Breville Group Limited's (ASX:BRG) 15% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Breville Group is currently performing.

Did BRG's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

BRG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of AU$67m has jumped 15% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 7.6%, indicating the rate at which BRG is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at if it is only because of industry tailwinds, or if Breville Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Breville Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 22% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the AU Consumer Durables industry of 8.6%, indicating Breville Group has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Breville Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 28% to 26%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 11% to 15% over the past 5 years.

Breville Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Breville Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

