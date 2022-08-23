Does Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Brickability Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Brickability Group had UK£24.2m of debt, up from UK£15.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have UK£25.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£788.0k.

A Look At Brickability Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Brickability Group had liabilities of UK£142.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£71.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£25.0m in cash and UK£125.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£63.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Brickability Group has a market capitalization of UK£243.0m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Brickability Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Brickability Group grew its EBIT by 171% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Brickability Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Brickability Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Brickability Group's free cash flow amounted to 48% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While Brickability Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of UK£788.0k. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 171% over the last year. So is Brickability Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brickability Group that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

