Does Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Brickworks Limited's (ASX:BKW) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Brickworks has a price to earnings ratio of 11.16, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.0%.

See our latest analysis for Brickworks

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Brickworks:

P/E of 11.16 = A$16.79 ÷ A$1.5 (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Brickworks's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Brickworks has a lower P/E than the average (14.4) in the basic materials industry classification.

ASX:BKW Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Brickworks shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Brickworks, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Brickworks increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 21%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Brickworks's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Brickworks's net debt is 9.6% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Brickworks's P/E Ratio

Brickworks trades on a P/E ratio of 11.2, which is below the AU market average of 16.2. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.