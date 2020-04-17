How Does Brilliant Circle Holdings International's (HKG:1008) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Brilliant Circle Holdings International (HKG:1008) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 40%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 19% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Brilliant Circle Holdings International

Does Brilliant Circle Holdings International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Brilliant Circle Holdings International's P/E of 5.97 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Brilliant Circle Holdings International has a lower P/E than the average (10.7) in the commercial services industry classification.

SEHK:1008 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Brilliant Circle Holdings International will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Brilliant Circle Holdings International increased earnings per share by 3.8% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 18%, annually, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Brilliant Circle Holdings International's P/E?

Brilliant Circle Holdings International has net debt worth just 5.5% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Brilliant Circle Holdings International's P/E Ratio

Brilliant Circle Holdings International has a P/E of 6.0. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Brilliant Circle Holdings International's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.3 to 6.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.