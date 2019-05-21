Does BRT Apartments's (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Gain of 99% Match Its Business Performance?

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) share price is up 99% in the last 5 years, clearly besting than the market return of around 41% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 8.6%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, BRT Apartments became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:BRT Past and Future Earnings, May 21st 2019

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BRT Apartments shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.6% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 15% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. If you would like to research BRT Apartments in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

