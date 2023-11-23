Does Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady bring the 'juice'?
"It's a little early, but I want to give a shout-out to coach Brady for bringing a lot of the juice," said wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
"Tread lightly when you're talking about my family," Stefon Diggs told reporters.
This isn't the first time Trevon Diggs has wanted to see his brother leave the Bills.
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
