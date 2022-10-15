What Does Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Indicate?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Build-A-Bear Workshop’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Build-A-Bear Workshop?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Build-A-Bear Workshop’s ratio of 4.01x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.25x, which means if you buy Build-A-Bear Workshop today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Build-A-Bear Workshop should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Build-A-Bear Workshop’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Build-A-Bear Workshop look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.2% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Build-A-Bear Workshop.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBW’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBW? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Build-A-Bear Workshop has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

