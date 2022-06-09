Does Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Build-A-Bear Workshop's EPS went from US$0.55 to US$3.40 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Build-A-Bear Workshop is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.5 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Build-A-Bear Workshop is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$294m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Build-A-Bear Workshop Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Build-A-Bear Workshop insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$42m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 14% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Build-A-Bear Workshop To Your Watchlist?

Build-A-Bear Workshop's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Build-A-Bear Workshop for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Build-A-Bear Workshop that you need to be mindful of.

