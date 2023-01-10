Does Bund Center Investment Ltd's (SGX:BTE) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Bund Center Investment's (SGX:BTE) stock is up by a considerable 8.9% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Bund Center Investment's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bund Center Investment is:

0.9% = S$4.0m ÷ S$420m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Bund Center Investment's Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Bund Center Investment's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 26% seen by Bund Center Investment over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.2% in the same period, we still found Bund Center Investment's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Bund Center Investment's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bund Center Investment Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 142%,Bund Center Investment's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Bund Center Investment.

Moreover, Bund Center Investment has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, Bund Center Investment's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Bund Center Investment's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

