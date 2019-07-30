Does ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding (STO:BYGGP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding AB (publ) (STO:BYGGP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding

What Is ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding had debt of kr17.6m, up from kr7.92m in one year. But it also has kr134.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has kr117.2m net cash.

OM:BYGGP Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Healthy Is ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding had liabilities of kr363.1m due within a year, and liabilities of kr14.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr134.7m as well as receivables valued at kr258.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast kr16.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, ByggPartner i Dalarna Holding actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up