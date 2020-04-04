How Does Cabot Microelectronics's (NASDAQ:CCMP) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 17% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Cabot Microelectronics

How Does Cabot Microelectronics's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 45.27 that there is some investor optimism about Cabot Microelectronics. As you can see below, Cabot Microelectronics has a higher P/E than the average company (25.2) in the semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:CCMP Price Estimation Relative to Market April 4th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Cabot Microelectronics shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Cabot Microelectronics saw earnings per share decrease by 55% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.2% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Cabot Microelectronics's P/E?

Cabot Microelectronics's net debt equates to 26% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Cabot Microelectronics's P/E Ratio

Cabot Microelectronics trades on a P/E ratio of 45.3, which is multiples above its market average of 12.4. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. Given Cabot Microelectronics's P/E ratio has declined from 66.8 to 45.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.