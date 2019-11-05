Does Caleffi (BIT:CLF) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Caleffi S.p.A. (BIT:CLF) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Caleffi's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Caleffi had €12.9m of debt in June 2019, down from €14.7m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €596.0k, its net debt is less, at about €12.3m.

How Healthy Is Caleffi's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Caleffi had liabilities of €22.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of €13.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €596.0k and €12.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €23.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €19.4m, we think shareholders really should watch Caleffi's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Caleffi's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Caleffi made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to €51m, which is a fall of 3.3%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Caleffi had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at €102k. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of €163k. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Caleffi's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.