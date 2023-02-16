What Does Calnex Solutions plc's (LON:CLX) Share Price Indicate?

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Calnex Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Calnex Solutions Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.66x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 24x, which means if you buy Calnex Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Calnex Solutions should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Calnex Solutions’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Calnex Solutions?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Calnex Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CLX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CLX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CLX, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Calnex Solutions at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Calnex Solutions.

