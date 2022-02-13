Does Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Camden Property Trust

How Fast Is Camden Property Trust Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Camden Property Trust's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Camden Property Trust's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.3% to US$1.2b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Camden Property Trust's future profits.

Are Camden Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$17b company like Camden Property Trust. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$158m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Camden Property Trust, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The Camden Property Trust CEO received total compensation of just US$3.9m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Camden Property Trust Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Camden Property Trust's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that Camden Property Trust is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Camden Property Trust (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robbins’ hedge fund and its past performance, and go directly and read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. Larry Robbins, an American hedge fund manager, founded […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The market may rise or fall on any given day, for many reasons. Those short-term fluctuations are unavoidable and unpredictable. But the longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to make money.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    One solid strategy for boosting your portfolio's long-term value is by investing in dividend stocks. Three stocks that are excellent sources of recurring income are Novartis (NYSE: NVS), BCE (NYSE: BCE), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Collectively, they can help diversify your portfolio, and at their current share prices, all yield more than double the S&P 500's average yield of 1.3%.

  • Lumen Stock Crashes 21% as Guidance Disappoints

    Shares of the telecom company plunged after it projected that adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will fall dramatically in 2022.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February

    Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • Asana’s CEO Has Bought $1 Billion of Company Stock. It’s Likely the Largest Purchase Ever by a Corporate Insider.

    Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, has bought 16 million shares of Asana, the company he started in 2008 after leaving the social network. It's likely the largest buying spree ever by a corporate insider.

  • You have less money saved for retirement than you think

    You almost certainly are too optimistic about how fast your retirement portfolio will grow. A too-high return assumption leads you to withdraw too much from your portfolio early in your retirement—thereby shortchanging your later years. This is why a realistic rate of return is perhaps the most important single input to a sound financial plan.

  • Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

    Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday. The 19,835,761 shares, worth about $2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in a company that has yet to produce a consumer vehicle. Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon.com Inc, is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • 3M, T. Rowe, and 7 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Interpublic Group of Companies Kimco Realty and DuPont de Nemours were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Others included 3M T. Rowe Price Yum! Interpublic Group of Companies (ticker: IPG), whose businesses include marketing and advertising, declared a quarterly disbursement of 29 cents a share, up 2 cents, or 7%.