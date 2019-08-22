What Does CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.'s (TSE:CWX) Share Price Indicate?

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX), which is in the trade distributors business, and is based in Canada, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$5.24 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$4.26. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CanWel Building Materials Group's current trading price of CA$4.3 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CanWel Building Materials Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for CanWel Building Materials Group

What's the opportunity in CanWel Building Materials Group?

According to my valuation model, CanWel Building Materials Group seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CanWel Building Materials Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$4.81, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since CanWel Building Materials Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from CanWel Building Materials Group?

TSX:CWX Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. CanWel Building Materials Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CWX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CWX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CanWel Building Materials Group. You can find everything you need to know about CanWel Building Materials Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in CanWel Building Materials Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.