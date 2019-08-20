Does Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited (NSE:CAPACITE) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited's (NSE:CAPACITE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Capacit'e Infraprojects's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 15.51. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹15.51 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Capacit'e Infraprojects's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Capacit'e Infraprojects:

P/E of 15.51 = ₹223.8 ÷ ₹14.43 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Capacit'e Infraprojects Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below Capacit'e Infraprojects has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the real estate industry, which is 16.2.

NSEI:CAPACITE Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

Capacit'e Infraprojects's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Capacit'e Infraprojects increased earnings per share by 3.3% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 55% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Capacit'e Infraprojects's Balance Sheet

Capacit'e Infraprojects has net debt worth just 5.4% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Capacit'e Infraprojects's P/E Ratio

Capacit'e Infraprojects trades on a P/E ratio of 15.5, which is above its market average of 13.4. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.