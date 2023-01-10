Does CapitaLand Investment (SGX:9CI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CapitaLand Investment (SGX:9CI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

CapitaLand Investment's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's an outstanding feat for CapitaLand Investment to have grown EPS from S$0.00053 to S$0.21 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While CapitaLand Investment did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of CapitaLand Investment's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are CapitaLand Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of CapitaLand Investment, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold S$20m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is CapitaLand Investment Worth Keeping An Eye On?

CapitaLand Investment's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering CapitaLand Investment for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CapitaLand Investment (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

